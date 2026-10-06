QUEZON — A 35-year-old seaman died after being struck by the compartment cover of a passing bus while jogging along a provincial road in Guinayangan, Quezon on 5 October, police said.
The incident occurred at around 5:45 a.m. in Barangay Gapas.
According to the Guinayangan Municipal Police Station, the victim was jogging southbound along the road when he was accidentally hit by the compartment cover of a Golden Dragon AB Liner bus.
The impact caused a serious injury to the victim’s neck.
He was rushed to Magsaysay District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.
Police identified the bus driver as a 38-year-old man from Calauag, Quezon. He was arrested following the incident.
Authorities said the necessary complaint was being prepared against the driver.
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