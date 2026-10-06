According to the Guinayangan Municipal Police Station, the victim was jogging southbound along the road when he was accidentally hit by the compartment cover of a Golden Dragon AB Liner bus.

The impact caused a serious injury to the victim’s neck.

He was rushed to Magsaysay District Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Police identified the bus driver as a 38-year-old man from Calauag, Quezon. He was arrested following the incident.

Authorities said the necessary complaint was being prepared against the driver.