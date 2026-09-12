Representing the country with confidence throughout the competition, the Pampanga native established himself as one of the strongest contenders even before the grand finals. During the preliminary events, Bonifacio impressed the judges with his commanding runway presence and well-conditioned physique, earning the Best Catwalk and Best Physique awards.

Those early victories proved to be a preview of what was to come as Bonifacio continued his momentum through the succeeding rounds before ultimately claiming the competition’s highest honor.

More than his physical attributes and performance onstage, Bonifacio brought an advocacy centered on mental health awareness through fitness.

The Filipino model, influencer and entrepreneur has used his platform to promote exercise not simply as a means of achieving a strong physique, but as a way of developing discipline, confidence and emotional resilience. Drawing inspiration from personal experiences, he hopes to encourage young people to become more comfortable discussing mental health challenges and seeking positive ways to cope with them.

Hailing from Macabebe, Pampanga, Bonifacio carried the Philippine sash to Vietnam as Mister Pilipinas Cosmopolitan 2026 with the goal of making his country proud. He ultimately accomplished far more—returning home as an international titleholder.

His victory at the fourth edition of Mister Cosmopolitan places his name among the Filipino pageant personalities who have successfully transformed a national title into international recognition.

From Best Physique and Best Catwalk to the night’s biggest prize, Bonifacio’s journey demonstrated consistency, determination and a clear sense of purpose.

With the Philippine flag behind him and a new international crown on his head, John Eriq Bonifacio is officially Mister Cosmopolitan 2026—a historic first for the Philippines.