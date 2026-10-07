(We confirm that the NBI has received the arrest warrant for Congressman Leviste.)

Since Leviste has yet to return after leaving the Philippines on August 2, the NBI chief said the agency will seek the cancellation of his passport.

With the help of the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Matibag said, “pwede po tayo makapagrequest ng cancelation ng kanya pong passport.”

(We can request the cancellation of his passport.)

“At the same time, alam natin na government official siya, elected congressman, we will ask the Congress to cancel the travel authority po na binigay po sa kanya,” he added.

(At the same time, since he is an elected congressman, we will ask Congress to cancel the travel authority that was given to him.)

Presiding Judge Ricardo Aglugub Moldez II, who issued the arrest order, instructed law enforcement officers to bring Leviste before the RTC “forthwith” in accordance with the law.

The magistrate set bail for Leviste’s release at P72,000.

It can be recalled that the Department of Energy (DOE) filed a case against Leviste before the DOJ in May for violating the Public Service Act over his failure to meet the conditions set by the legislative franchise granted to Solar Para sa Bayan Corporation, where the congressman served as an executive.