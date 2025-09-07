Kenneth Marcelino named 1st runner-up at Mister Cosmopolitan 2025

Filipino pride shines on the international stage as Kenneth Marcelino clinched the first runner-up title at Mister Cosmopolitan 2025, held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The crown went to Taiwan’s Shawn Lin Yu Hsiang, who emerged as this year’s winner, but Kenneth’s stellar performance and commanding presence made the Philippines stand tall in the prestigious male pageant.

Kenneth’s achievement adds another milestone to the country’s strong reputation in international competitions, proving once again that Filipino charm, talent, and determination can captivate a global audience.

Congratulations, Kenneth—you made the Philippines proud!