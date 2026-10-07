The spotlight belonged to two of the country’s biggest P-pop acts as BINI and SB19 scored major victories at the Filipino Music Awards 2026, strengthening their standing as leading forces in today’s Philippine music scene.

Held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, the awards night brought together established names and a new generation of hitmakers for a celebration that crossed pop, rock, hip-hop, folk, R&B and other genres.

BINI secured one of the evening’s most coveted honors after being proclaimed Artist of the Year. The Nation’s Girl Group added another major recognition with Tour of the Year for their Signals World Tour, underscoring the group’s growing reach as a live act.

SB19, meanwhile, walked away with three awards. Their Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Concert Finale was named Concert of the Year, while the five-member group dominated the fan-voted categories with People’s Choice Artist and People’s Choice Song for “VISA.”

The night also delivered a double triumph for Skusta Clee and Flow G. Their collaboration “Since Day One” captured the top Song of the Year prize and was likewise named Hip-Hop Song of the Year.

Maki’s Kolorcoaster earned Album of the Year, while Fitterkarma was recognized as Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Beyond the current chartmakers, the ceremony paid tribute to personalities and institutions that have helped shape the local music industry. Regine Velasquez received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the late Francis Magalona was honored with the Tribute Award.

Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) received the Music Foundation Award, while Star Music was recognized as Music Company of the Year.

Other genre winners reflected the range of contemporary Filipino music, with IV of Spades, Ben&Ben, Typecast, Denise Julia, Alamat and VVINk DJ Love Pio Balbuena among those taking home honors.

Filipino Music Awards 2026 winners

Grand Awards

Artist of the Year — BINI

Album of the Year — Kolorcoaster, Maki

Song of the Year — “Since Day One,” Skusta Clee ft. Flow G

Concert of the Year — Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Concert Finale, SB19

Tour of the Year — Signals World Tour, BINI

Breakthrough Artist of the Year — Fitterkarma

People’s Choice Awards

People’s Choice Artist — SB19

People’s Choice Song — “VISA,” SB19

People’s Choice International Artist — BTS

People’s Choice Star of the Night — KAIA

Genre Awards

Pop Song of the Year — “Baduy,” VVINk DJ Love Pio Balbuena

Alternative Song of the Year — “Kabisado,” IV of Spades

Hip-Hop Song of the Year — “Since Day One,” Skusta Clee ft. Flow G

Rock Song of the Year — “What Would It Take (For You To Realize The True Evil In This World?),” Typecast

Folk Song of the Year — “Lifetime (Reimagined),” Ben&Ben

R&B Song of the Year — “Love Again,” Denise Julia, and “Sinigang,” Alamat

Legacy Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award — Regine Velasquez

Music Foundation Award — Organisasyon ng mga Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM)

Music Company of the Year — Star Music

Tribute Award — Francis Magalona

With BINI taking the night’s highest artist honor and SB19 collecting three trophies, the Filipino Music Awards 2026 became another showcase of P-pop’s commanding presence in the local industry—and of the two groups that continue to push Filipino music onto bigger stages.