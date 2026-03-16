Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2026 candidates explore culture and heritage in Negros Occidental

The journey to the crown for Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2026 has taken its candidates to one of the country’s most culturally vibrant provinces — Negros Occidental — which serves as the competition’s first-ever official provincial partner.

As part of a cultural and tourism immersion, the delegates are exploring several key destinations across the province, including Talisay City and the scenic highland town of Don Salvador Benedicto. The initiative allows the candidates to experience the province’s heritage, landscapes and communities while highlighting Negros Occidental as a major tourism destination in the Philippines.

Often referred to as the “Sugar Bowl of the Philippines,” the province is known for its rich agricultural history, historic landmarks and vibrant cultural traditions.

Celebrating Negrense heritage

One of the highlights of the delegates’ visit is their participation in the Panaad sa Negros Festival, widely regarded as one of the most important cultural celebrations in the province.

Often called the “Festival of Festivals,” Panaad gathers cities and municipalities from across Negros Occidental to showcase their traditions, industries, cuisine and cultural performances. Now celebrating its 30th edition, the festival provides the delegates with a firsthand look at the colorful identity and traditions of the Negrense people.

During the official launch of the milestone celebration, Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson, governor of Negros Occidental, emphasized the significance of this year’s event.

“This year, we gather not simply to welcome another Panaad Festival, but to celebrate our milestone — our 30th Panaad sa Negros Festival. It is for this season that the commission, government, together with our partners, is going to great lengths to make this year’s Panaad truly special.”

Exploring historic and natural landmarks

The candidates began their visit upon arrival at Bacolod–Silay International Airport before settling at Negros Residences.

Their itinerary has since taken them across several iconic sites in the province. Among the highlights is a heritage tour and photoshoot at The Ruins, the historic mansion often described as the “Taj Mahal of Negros.” The delegates also visited Cafe de Notre Dame, where they sampled local dishes while taking in one of the city’s charming landmarks.

Beyond its historic sites, the province also showcased its natural attractions. The candidates explored the lush landscapes of Mambukal Mountain Resort and the picturesque highland attractions of Campuestuhan Highland Resort, offering a glimpse of the province’s mountain scenery and outdoor tourism experiences.

The delegates are also scheduled to visit the Technology and Livelihood Development Center, where they will learn about community-driven livelihood programs that support local development.

A platform for culture and community

During the visit, the candidates were formally introduced to local media and fans during a press conference held in Negros Occidental, presenting the country’s newest generation of male pageant ambassadors.

For pageant organizers, the partnership with the province goes beyond competition activities. According to Daumier Corilla, president of Mister Pilipinas Worldwide, the collaboration aims to spotlight the culture and stories of the province’s communities.

“By choosing Negros Occidental as our official provincial partner, we want to highlight not just its beautiful destinations, but also the values, culture and stories of the communities that make the province truly special,” Corilla said.

He added: “Negros is known as the Land of Sweet Surprises, and we believe there’s so much here that deserves to be seen and appreciated — not only locally, but on the global stage as well.”

Promoting Philippine tourism through pageantry

Beyond the search for the next Mister Pilipinas titleholder, the provincial visit demonstrates how pageantry can serve as a platform for promoting tourism and cultural appreciation.

By immersing delegates in communities like Negros Occidental, the competition highlights the diversity of Philippine destinations — from historic heritage sites and mountain landscapes to festivals that celebrate local traditions.

As the candidates continue their journey toward the national finals, their visit to Negros Occidental becomes more than a pageant activity — it transforms into a celebration of Negrense culture, identity and the enduring spirit of the Land of Sweet Surprises.