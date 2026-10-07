Alden Richards may be one of the country’s most successful stars today, but behind his achievements is a chapter of his life that continues to shape the way he gives back.

The actor became emotional as he looked back on his struggles as a student, particularly the financial difficulties that once threatened his education. His experience of watching classmates move forward while he worried about tuition has remained vivid even years later.

“Alam ko ’yung feeling na walang pambayad ng tuition… naiiwan ka na,” Alden recalled.

Those difficult years have now become a driving force behind his advocacy to help Filipino students stay in school and finish their education.

For Alden, extending assistance to scholars is more than an act of generosity. It represents a full-circle moment—using the opportunities and success he has received to make another young person’s journey a little less difficult.

Having personally experienced the uncertainty of not knowing whether there would be enough money for school, he understands how financial struggles can affect not only a student’s education but also their confidence in pursuing bigger dreams.

His advocacy reflects a side of Alden that goes beyond his work in television and film. Instead of allowing the hardships of his younger years to remain painful memories, he has turned them into motivation to open doors for others.

Today, the circumstances are different. The student who once knew what it was like to worry about tuition is now in a position to help scholars continue their studies.

For Alden, that transformation carries a powerful meaning: success becomes even more valuable when it creates opportunities for someone else.

And in helping students remain in school, Alden is giving them something he once needed himself—the chance to keep going when financial hardship says otherwise.