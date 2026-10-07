Manila is opening a new chapter in its tourism story, inviting Filipinos and foreign visitors alike to experience the capital beyond its familiar landmarks and discover the communities, flavors, creativity and traditions that give the city its distinct character.

That vision took center stage at the My Manila Tourism Expo 2026, where the city government introduced its new tourism campaign, “Manila, My Manila.” Held from September 25 to 27 at Foro de Intramuros, the three-day gathering attracted more than 13,000 visitors.

Organized through the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila (DTCAM), the expo brought together hotels, restaurants, cultural institutions, artists and community groups in an experiential showcase of what the capital has to offer.

Instead of simply presenting destinations through displays, organizers encouraged guests to participate. Visitors could create bouquets inspired by the famous flower market of Dangwa, send letters through PhilPost, play mahjong at the Chinatown booth and explore art connected with historic Escolta.

DTCAM head Cristal Bagatsing said the campaign hopes to change the way people experience Manila, particularly those who regularly enter the capital for work, school, business or errands but rarely have the opportunity to explore it as tourists.

“The booths here are experiential. You can build your own bouquet at the Dangwa booth, send mail to your loved ones with PhilPost, enjoy mahjong at the Chinatown booth, and do art at the Escolta booth. There’s a lot of things kaya pumunta na kayo dito and rediscover Manila,” Bagatsing shared.

The campaign takes inspiration from National Artist Nick Joaquin’s “Manila, My Manila” and carries forward Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso’s vision of presenting the capital as a place that belongs to every Filipino.

“Where Manila goes, the country follows,” Domagoso said, describing the tourism expo as “one way of showcasing the businesses, culture, art—ang yaman ng Maynila.”

He also extended an invitation beyond the city’s borders.

“Inaanyayahan ko po ang mga banyaga at kapwa kong Pilipino na pumunta. Kung nakapunta na kayo, welcome back—kung first time niyo po, welcome po kayo. Our Manila is your Manila.”

The expo also highlighted the hospitality sector, with establishments such as LaVie Resort & Casino, City Garden Suites, Manila Grand Opera Hotel and Winford Resort & Casino participating alongside local businesses and cultural attractions.

But Manila’s story was not told through tourism establishments alone. Local creatives were given space to offer their own interpretations of the capital.

Kenny Tai, the artist behind AKIM and a member of the NILAD Community, presented “Manila Girls,” a satirical sticker project that transforms Manila’s districts into characters inspired by the personalities and identities associated with different neighborhoods.

Calling herself an “Escolta girl,” Tai said the tourism gathering “gives artists like me a platform to tell my Manila story.”

Food, meanwhile, became another gateway to rediscovering the capital for singer-songwriter and content creator Jazper Tiongson. His first memories of Intramuros came from a school field trip, but his return gave him an opportunity to look deeper into Manila’s culinary landscape.

“Feeling ko, tip of the iceberg pa lang ang nadidiscover ko sa Manila. Ang dami pang puwedeng puntahan at tikman, kaya excited akong mas makilala ang food scene dito. Lilibutin ko muna ang expo—bubusugin muna natin ang sarili,” Tiongson said.

Even those with deep connections to Manila found something new.

Physician and Miss Manila 2014 Dr. KC Halili, who grew up in the city, was impressed by the variety of experiences presented at the expo. Years after declaring “Manila life happens here” during her winning pageant answer, she found herself rediscovering the city she calls home.

“Wow, we have so much good stuff,” Halili said.

With the expo concluded, the larger invitation of “Manila, My Manila” is only beginning.

The campaign encourages visitors to go beyond the usual itinerary and experience Dangwa’s colorful flower stalls, Chinatown’s culinary heritage, Escolta’s evolving creative scene and the many neighborhoods, businesses and communities that keep the capital alive.

For people accustomed to seeing Manila through the window of a daily commute or between appointments, the message is simple: come back with time to explore.

There may still be another side of Manila waiting to be discovered.