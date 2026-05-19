Mister Donut opens first 24/7 dine-in store

According to the company, calorie counts are indicated on menu items to cater to customers who monitor their food intake.

The branch is positioned to serve office workers, residents and visitors in McKinley West, a mixed-use development near Bonifacio Global City, Manila Polo Club and Forbes Park.

Mister Donut said prices remain affordable to appeal to budget-conscious consumers.

The store is located at Unit A104, West Campus, Le Grand Avenue, McKinley West, beside BPI and Tokyo Tokyo, and near KFC and 7-Eleven.

Customers may also order through food delivery platforms including Foodpanda and GrabFood.