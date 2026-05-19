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Mister Donut opens first 24/7 dine-in store

MISTER Donut Philippines opens its first 24/7 dine-in and takeout branch at McKinley West in Taguig City.
MISTER Donut Philippines opens its first 24/7 dine-in and takeout branch at McKinley West in Taguig City.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Mister Donut
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Mister Donut Philippines has opened its first 24/7 dine-in and takeout branch in the country, expanding its presence in the growing commercial district of McKinley West in Taguig City.

Located at the West Campus building along Le Grand Avenue, the new branch can accommodate around 15 diners and offers an expanded menu that combines popular items from the brand’s flagship and dine-in stores.

MISTER Donut Philippines opens its first 24/7 dine-in and takeout branch at McKinley West in Taguig City.
Donuts, pasta, coffee anytime: Mister Donut opens 24/7 store

Among the featured offerings are the Japanese-inspired Pon de Ring donuts, classic donuts, baked products, sandwiches, pasta dishes and rice meals. The store also serves coffee and non-coffee beverages, including espresso drinks, seasalt latte, milk tea, green tea and soda selections.

All-day meal options include BusogMeals with drinks, crispy chicken meals, pasta and Snackwich combo meals.

FRESH donuts and brewed coffee are displayed inside Mister Donut’s newly opened 24/7 dine-in and takeout branch at McKinley West in Taguig City.
FRESH donuts and brewed coffee are displayed inside Mister Donut’s newly opened 24/7 dine-in and takeout branch at McKinley West in Taguig City.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of Mister Donut

According to the company, calorie counts are indicated on menu items to cater to customers who monitor their food intake.

The branch is positioned to serve office workers, residents and visitors in McKinley West, a mixed-use development near Bonifacio Global City, Manila Polo Club and Forbes Park.

Mister Donut said prices remain affordable to appeal to budget-conscious consumers.

The store is located at Unit A104, West Campus, Le Grand Avenue, McKinley West, beside BPI and Tokyo Tokyo, and near KFC and 7-Eleven.

Customers may also order through food delivery platforms including Foodpanda and GrabFood.

Mister Donut Philippines 24/7 branch
McKinley West Taguig food spot
Pon de Ring donuts Philippines
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