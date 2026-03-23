Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2026 brings competition to Boracay

The highlight of the Boracay leg was the swimsuit show held at Aqua Boracay, where Mister Pilipinas delegates shared the stage with candidates from Miss Universe Philippines.

Wearing swimwear from Bench, participants showcased their individual performance and stage presence in a joint event that emphasized confidence and discipline.

Mister Pilipinas Worldwide 2026 President Daumier Corilla said the Boracay segment is part of a broader effort to expand the competition format.

“From our first provincial tour to now being here in Boracay, this season has been about movement,” Corilla said.

“Each stage is designed to push the delegates and prepare them for what’s ahead. The Boracay leg brings together performance, environment, and platform in one setting.”