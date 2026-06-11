Philippines shines on the Mister Eco International stage

The Philippines once again proved its strength in international pageantry as Kitt Cortez delivered a standout performance at the inaugural Mister Eco International 2026, earning the title of Second Runner-Up and securing a place among the competition’s elite finalists.

Held in Baguio City, the first edition of the global male pageant gathered delegates from around the world who competed not only in physical presentation but also in environmental advocacy, leadership, and communication skills. Cortez impressed judges throughout the competition, culminating in a strong finish that placed the Philippine representative on the final podium.