Philippines shines on the Mister Eco International stage

The Philippines once again proved its strength in international pageantry as Kitt Cortez delivered a standout performance at the inaugural Mister Eco International 2026, earning the title of Second Runner-Up and securing a place among the competition’s elite finalists.
Held in Baguio City, the first edition of the global male pageant gathered delegates from around the world who competed not only in physical presentation but also in environmental advocacy, leadership, and communication skills. Cortez impressed judges throughout the competition, culminating in a strong finish that placed the Philippine representative on the final podium.
Making history as the very first Mister Eco International winner was Egypt’s Yosef Ali, who captured the crown after consistently excelling in the various challenges and final rounds. France’s Lucas Prince finished as First Runner-Up, while Cortez completed the Top 3 as Second Runner-Up.
For the Philippines, Cortez’s achievement adds another notable international placement and highlights the country’s continued excellence in global male pageantry. His performance, poise, and advocacy resonated throughout the competition, earning admiration from pageant followers and supporters both at home and abroad.
Mister Eco International 2026 Winners
Mister Eco International 2026 — Yosef Ali (Egypt)
First Runner-Up — Lucas Prince (France)
Second Runner-Up — Kitt Cortez (Philippines)
As the inaugural edition comes to a close, the first set of winners has already established a strong foundation for what organizers hope will become one of the leading international pageants for men, blending environmental awareness with global leadership and cultural representation. Meanwhile, Filipino fans have every reason to celebrate as Kitt Cortez brings home another prestigious international honor for the Philippines.