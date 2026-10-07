Ria Atayde and husband Zanjoe Marudo are preparing to welcome another member of their growing family, a blessing the actress says they had deeply hoped and prayed for.

Atayde revealed that she is expecting their second child, sharing that the pregnancy carries special meaning because of the health challenges she has faced. The actress has previously been open about having polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and thyroid concerns, conditions that made another pregnancy something she could never simply take for granted.

“Super grateful, we really wanted this. It’s not something that you’d expect given that I have PCOS, I have thyroid issues, you think it would have been a lot harder, so it’s really such a blessing,” Atayde said.

Her pregnancy requires careful medical supervision because of her history of bleeding and other health concerns. She is expected to give birth sometime during the first quarter of 2027.

“There’s a lot of health stuff, which is also why we wanted to do it agad, kasi nga mahirap, there are conditions for me basically I am the type that gets hemorrhage, I bleed,” she explained.

Despite the precautions surrounding her pregnancy, Atayde continues to maintain an active lifestyle under her doctor’s guidance. She even managed to squeeze in a Pilates session before a recent virtual interview.

“I am still allowed to workout, I still have my routine, of course cleared by my doctor with all my medical stuff (condition),” she said.

For Atayde and Marudo, having another child has long been part of the family they envisioned. Their firstborn, Sabino, will soon take on a new role as an older brother—something particularly meaningful to the couple because both grew up with siblings.

“It’s always been for both of us, a dream to have more than just one child. We both grew up with siblings so, that’s something that we want to give Sabino,” Atayde shared.

Whether their second baby is a boy or a girl is far less important to the actress than having a safe pregnancy and a healthy child.

“Sobrang cheesy, basta healthy at this point, really. No preference,” she said.

Motherhood, Atayde acknowledged, has also brought moments of self-doubt. Like many mothers, she sometimes questions whether she is doing enough, but the arrival of another child has given her renewed confidence in the life she and Marudo are building together.

“This is really what’s meant for us. There are days, I think like all mothers question like what they’re doing, there’s mom guilt, there’s all of that. The fact that we were blessed with another one, it goes to show we’re on the right path, we’re doing okay,” she said.

The happy news has also delighted Atayde’s parents, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez and Art Atayde, who are looking forward to another grandchild.

“Of course happy sila, super happy. Ano daw, mas mahihiram na raw nila ’yung older one,” Atayde said.

Beyond medical care, Atayde believes having family and loved ones around them has made a tremendous difference throughout her pregnancy. For her and Marudo, the journey is not one they have to face alone.

“This is something that we both prayed for. We are so thankful that we have a lot of people rallying behind us. We have a proper village supporting us, it’s such an important thing to have a support system throughout the entire process.”

As their family prepares to become a household of four, Atayde is approaching the months ahead with gratitude, caution and excitement—cherishing a second chance to experience motherhood while watching Sabino step into his new role as kuya.