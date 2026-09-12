The impact threw the 25-year-old mother and her baby onto the concrete pavement, while the motorcycle driver was also thrown off during the collision.

The mother was killed on the spot, while the baby she was cradling was unhurt.

The motorcycle driver sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who fled after the accident, was intercepted at a checkpoint in Barangay Bul-ogan in Lantapan town.

The suspect is now detained at the Lantapan police lockup cell pending the filing of criminal charges before the prosecutor's office. The vehicle was also impounded at the police station compound.