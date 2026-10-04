BATANGAS — Two people remained missing after a passenger jeep was carried away by strong floodwaters while crossing a spillway in Rosario, Batangas on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on 3 October in Sitio Villa, Barangay Colongan, where the vehicle reportedly attempted to pass through the spillway despite the strong current.

Initial information from the Rosario Municipal Police Station indicated that the driver was unfamiliar with the area.

The jeep, carrying 14 people, was overwhelmed by the rushing water and swept from the crossing. Twelve occupants managed to survive, while two others were reported missing.

Video footage from the scene showed the vehicle almost completely submerged as muddy floodwaters continued to surge through the area.

Local authorities and rescue personnel immediately launched search, rescue and retrieval operations for the missing passengers.

Authorities have yet to release additional details on the identities of the missing individuals as operations continue.



A passenger jeep is almost completely submerged after being swept by strong floodwaters at a spillway in Barangay Colongan, Rosario, Batangas on 3 October 2026. Twelve of its 14 occupants survived while two were reported missing.