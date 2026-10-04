"At the heart of every housing project is a family looking forward to a better life. Every home built offers security, every community developed creates opportunities, and every right protected helps give families peace of mind. These are the measures of our success—not simply the number of housing units we build, but the lives we help transform," DHSUD Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling said.

The opening at the DHSUD Central Office will feature exhibits on the department's programs and services and those of key shelter agencies. The exhibits will run through 8 October.

Pag-IBIG Fund will hold the second government-led National Housing Expo on 19 and 20 October at the SM Convention Center, while DHSUD will host the National Real Estate Summit on 28 October discuss policies and regulatory issues affecting the housing and real estate sectors.

The activities follow the 1 October topping-off ceremony for two towers of the 4PH-Sampaloc III project in Dasmariñas, Cavite. The Megawide Construction Corp. project is designed to provide 4,000 socialized condominium units.

National Shelter Month is observed every October under Proclamation No. 662, series of 1995.