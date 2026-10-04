ROSARIO, Batangas — Rescuers on Sunday morning recovered the body of a 40-year-old woman who was among two passengers reported missing after a jeep was swept away by strong floodwaters while crossing a spillway in Barangay Colongan.
The victim was found in the Panisigan River on 4 October as search and retrieval operations continued following the incident a day earlier.
Rescue teams are still searching for the woman’s 44-year-old husband, who remains missing.
The couple was among 14 occupants of the jeep when it was carried away by the strong current while crossing the spillway on 3 October.
Twelve passengers survived the incident, while the couple was initially reported missing.
Authorities have continued searching portions of the river and nearby areas for the remaining missing passenger.
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