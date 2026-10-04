PALAWAN — Improperly stowed cargo containing lithium-ion batteries and other potentially hazardous materials has emerged as a key focus of the investigation into the M/V June Aster fire that killed 77 people off Coron last month.

Maritime Industry Authority maritime safety investigation chief Luisito delos Santos said investigators discovered rechargeable batteries used for solar power systems and electric vehicles among the cargo aboard the passenger vessel.

Paint thinners and other materials considered potentially flammable or corrosive were also found in the cargo hold.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that lithium-ion batteries came into contact with salt water and triggered the blaze. Delos Santos said this is among the strongest theories being considered, although further investigation and forensic examination are needed to establish the exact cause.

The probe also found that some cargo had not been properly stowed. Authorities are examining whether other flammable materials, including possible undeclared gasoline, were being transported aboard the vessel.

The M/V June Aster caught fire on 9 September while sailing off Coron, Palawan. The maritime disaster left 77 people dead, 43 survivors and eight others reported missing.

MARINA's investigation is separate from the maritime crime probe being conducted by the Philippine Coast Guard and other authorities.

The findings have also renewed concerns over the handling and transport of lithium-ion batteries, electric vehicles and other potentially hazardous cargo aboard domestic passenger vessels.