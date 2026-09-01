The operation was conducted against the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old single and unemployed resident of Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, who was classified as a street-level individual (SLI).

Police said the operation resulted in the recovery of approximately 2.5 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P17,000. The suspected illegal drugs were contained in two small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, reportedly representing the buy-bust item and the drugs recovered from the suspect's possession.

Also recovered were one genuine P100 bill used as buy-bust money, three machine-copy P1,000 bills used as boodle money, and a black Honda Click 125i motorcycle bearing plate number 771ARN.

The inventory and marking of the seized evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and the mandatory witnesses, in accordance with legal procedures.

The suspect and the seized evidence were brought to the appropriate authorities for documentation and disposition.