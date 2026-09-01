A 22-year-old unemployed man was arrested in a buy-bust operation that led to the confiscation of 2.5 grams of suspected shabu in Bantay, Ilocos Sur on 31 August 2026.
The operation, which started at 5:55 p.m., was conducted by the Ilocos Sur Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (ISPDEU), in coordination with the Bantay Municipal Police Station, Ilocos Sur Provincial Intelligence Unit, Provincial Intelligence and Targeting Section, Provincial Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 1, PDEA ISET, and Regional Intelligence Division of Police Regional Office 1.
The operation was conducted against the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old single and unemployed resident of Vigan City, Ilocos Sur, who was classified as a street-level individual (SLI).
Police said the operation resulted in the recovery of approximately 2.5 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P17,000. The suspected illegal drugs were contained in two small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, reportedly representing the buy-bust item and the drugs recovered from the suspect's possession.
Also recovered were one genuine P100 bill used as buy-bust money, three machine-copy P1,000 bills used as boodle money, and a black Honda Click 125i motorcycle bearing plate number 771ARN.
The inventory and marking of the seized evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the suspect and the mandatory witnesses, in accordance with legal procedures.
The suspect and the seized evidence were brought to the appropriate authorities for documentation and disposition.