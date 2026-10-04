CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Army's 4th Infantry Division honored the officers and enlisted personnel of the 30th Infantry (Fight On) Battalion in an awarding ceremony held at Montalvan Hall, 4ID Headquarters, in this city on Saturday.

The recognition was given for their exemplary performance in supporting the peaceful, orderly, and credible conduct of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections last September 14.

Major General Marion Angcao, commander of 4ID, who led the pinning of Military Merit Medals, said the activity was in acknowledgment of the troops’ dedication, discipline, and professionalism in carrying out their mandated security and support missions before, during, and after the elections.

"The dedication and sincere efforts of our “Fight On” troopers in supporting not only the Division’s campaign but also the government’s and our Muslim brothers’ shared pursuit of peace and development, particularly in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the first BARMM Parliamentary Elections, deserve our highest commendation." he said.

"This accomplishment proves that disciplined, unified, and mission-focused troops are vital to securing areas, protecting voters, deterring armed threats and intimidation, and enabling the Bangsamoro people to exercise their democratic rights in an atmosphere of safety and freedom," he added.

The 30IB troops, led by Lieutenant Colonel Rey Vergel Annogui, have been deployed to Tubod, Lanao del Norte, since September 12 as part of the security preparations for the electoral activities in the area. Since then, the troops have maintained their presence and carried out their assigned security and support missions in coordination with partner agencies and local stakeholders.

The recognition underscores the Philippine Army’s continuing commitment to supporting government efforts toward a peaceful and stable environment, particularly during significant democratic processes such as the BARMM elections.