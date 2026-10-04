The Philippine Air Force (PAF) has kicked off the third iteration of Sanay Bagwis 03 2026 at the Brigadier General Benito N Ebuen Air Base, Lapu-Lapu City on 1 October 2026.

According to the PAF, around 1,180 PAF personnel will participate in the said unilateral exercise designed to enhance operational readiness, assess coordination, identify operational gaps, and refine the PAF’s ability to respond to evolving operational requirements.

The opening ceremony featured the presentation of participants and followed by the formal declaration of the opening of exercise.

The ceremony was immediately followed by a Staff Exercise (STAFFEX), where staff officers worked through planning considerations and coordinated actions in preparation for the succeeding phases.

This year's Sanay Bagwis further strengthens the PAF’s capacity to operate effectively across complex and evolving mission requirements.

Sanay Bagwis (which translates to "Trained Wings" or "Wing Exercises" in English) is the premier operational training exercise of the PAF. First launched in late 2024, this routine unilateral exercise is designed to test the integration of the air force's core capabilities, assess tactical systems, and enhance overall military readiness.

The core objectives include: ensuring that various PAF flying units, support teams, and core command systems work seamlessly together rather than in isolation; identifying operational gaps, serving as a vital diagnostic tool to evaluate institutional strengths and uncover system or communication bottlenecks that need strategic intervention.

Another objectives is to bolster credible deterrence that prepares the PAF to respond to modern warfare challenges, secure national airspace, and effectively participate in multinational coalition operations.