Authorities have clamped down on establishments that were suspected of engaging in human trafficking, immigration violations, and other transnational criminal activities reportedly involving foreign nationals in the municipalities of Alicia and Siay, Zamboanga Sibugay on 2 October 2026.

According to a report by the Philippine Army (PA), the operation was spearheaded by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Bureau of Immigration (BI), which carried out the law-enforcement and immigration-related activities.

The Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN, through Joint Task Group IGSOON under the 102nd Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry (TABAK) Division, Philippine Army, provided security support to facilitate the safe, secure, and orderly conduct of the operation.

The operation stemmed from sustained intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination concerning suspected illegal activities in the area involving approximately 200 foreign nationals. Their immigration status, individual circumstances, and possible involvement in any unlawful activity remain subject to verification and investigation by the competent authorities.

Authorities are also investigating individuals that may have been subjected to trafficking, exploitation, coercion, unlawful recruitment, restriction of movement, or other related offenses. The operation enabled the NBI and BI to conduct the necessary law-enforcement and immigration procedures while Army personnel secured the operational areas, routes, and participating government personnel.

Among the significant items recovered from the areas covered by the operation were an estimated 2,000 mobile phones, along with numerous computers and laptops and other electronic equipment and materials. The volume and nature of these devices are being examined by the appropriate authorities for their possible connection to the suspected scam-related activities.

All recovered items remain subject to proper documentation, forensic examination, and evidentiary procedures.

Major General Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr., Commander of Joint Task Force ZAMPELAN and the 1st Infantry (TABAK) Division, underscored the importance of coordinated government action against activities that exploit vulnerable individuals and threaten community security.

"Our communities must never become safe havens for human trafficking, exploitation, or transnational criminal activities. The Philippine Army stands ready to support our law-enforcement partners in protecting human life, securing our communities, and upholding the rule of law."

He emphasized that individuals encountered during the operation must be treated humanely and afforded their rights and due process while authorities determine their respective circumstances and legal status.

"Those who may have been victimized must receive the protection and assistance they need, while those found responsible for violations of our laws must be held accountable through the proper legal process."

The operation was undertaken pursuant to applicable Philippine laws, including Republic Act No. 11862, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022, and Commonwealth Act No. 613, or the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, as amended.

The 1st Infantry (TABAK) Division stressed that any allegations against individuals or organizations remain subject to investigation, validation, and appropriate legal proceedings by the competent authorities. The presumption of innocence, respect for human rights, and due process of law shall be observed throughout the proceedings.

The Division will continue to provide security support to legitimate and authorized inter-agency operations, particularly those aimed at protecting communities and addressing threats involving human trafficking, exploitation, organized crime, and other transnational criminal activities.

Further information, including the validated number and nationalities of foreign nationals processed, arrests made, additional evidence recovered, and possible cases to be filed, will be released by the NBI and BI following proper documentation, validation, and legal procedures.