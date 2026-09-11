Officials of Tinglayan, Kalinga, have expressed concern over reports that a foreign visitor insisted on receiving a tattoo from legendary mambabatok Apo Whang-od on an intimate part of his body in Barangay Buscalan.

The local government stressed the need for cultural respect and proper appreciation of Kalinga “batok,” or traditional tattooing, reminding travelers and content creators that the indigenous practice is a sacred living tradition, not a tourist gimmick, personal dare or social media novelty.

The municipality said that while a cultural practitioner may agree to a request, that does not automatically make the request culturally appropriate.

While acknowledging Whang-od’s personal decision as a mambabatok, the LGU said visitors have an equal responsibility to approach Kalinga traditions with sensitivity and cultural understanding.

Batok, which traditionally uses a pomelo thorn and bamboo mallet, carries generations of history, symbolism and community identity that go beyond aesthetic body art.

The LGU also stressed the need to balance tourism promotion in Buscalan with the preservation of indigenous heritage.

While Tinglayan continues to welcome foreign travelers, media groups and tour operators seeking genuine cultural learning and appreciation, officials cautioned against reducing Kalinga heritage to amusement or spectacle.

The LGU urged visitors to observe proper cultural etiquette and approach the community with respect.

“Kalinga culture is not a prop, tradition is not a joke, and heritage is not a souvenir,” the municipality said.