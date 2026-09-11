They were allegedly tasked with preparing scripts or fabricated statements to be used against Recto.

The NBI-National Capital Region filed the complaint at the Supreme Court’s office in Ermita, Manila, before noon.

Paras described the disbarment complaint as part of the Marcos administration’s alleged “oppression and harassment,” saying they would defend themselves against what he called fabricated accusations.

The filing came after the NBI-NCR on 4 September referred a qualified human trafficking complaint to the Department of Justice against Paras, the four lawyers, Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste and a talent manager identified as alias Ken.

Justice Secretary Frederrick Vida said Thursday that the DOJ was evaluating the complaints filed by the NBI.

The investigation into the alleged plot against Recto began following an affidavit executed by Ken, who was arrested on 28 July in connection with a human trafficking case.

Ken earlier alleged that he met Paras and the lawyers at a restaurant in July to discuss a purported “character assassination” scheme in which four female talents would make fabricated statements accusing Recto of forcing them to use illegal drugs and have sex with him.

The lawyers allegedly introduced themselves as representatives of Leviste, whom Ken claimed would finance the purported scheme.

Those implicated in the alleged plot have denied the accusations.