Martinez also confirmed that no immigration lookout bulletin order had been issued against the respondents.

“Yes, no ILBO has been issued,” he said.

The National Bureau of Investigation earlier recommended prosecuting the seven respondents for qualified human trafficking over an alleged “honey trap” operation targeting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

Also named in the complaint were talent manager Lito de Guzman and lawyers Ruy Rondain, Orlando Mendiola, Patrick Criaga and Josemilio Manuel Apostol of the Rondain and Mendiola Law Firm.

The NBI said it had completed its investigation and found evidence supporting the elements of qualified human trafficking.

The complaint was transmitted to the DOJ for evaluation and possible preliminary investigation.