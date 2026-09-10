“Under the rules, we have 10 days to evaluate and to determine whether the case will proceed to its preliminary investigation or to dismiss the same and give it back to the NBI. We are in that stage now,” Vida said at a news conference.

The NBI filed the nonbailable complaint on 4 September against Leviste, Paras, talent manager “alias Ken” and four lawyers from the Rondain and Mendiola Law Firm.

The lawyers were identified as Ruy Rondain, Orlando Mendiola, Patrick Criaga and Josemilio Manuel Apostol. They were allegedly tasked with preparing fabricated statements against Recto.

Alias Ken was arrested during a human trafficking operation in Manila on 28 July, prompting an investigation into the alleged honey trap scheme.

Ken reportedly claimed that he met Paras and the lawyers at a restaurant in July to plan the alleged “character assassination” plot. Under the supposed scheme, four of his female talents would issue fabricated statements accusing Recto of forcing them to use illegal drugs and have sex with him.

The lawyers allegedly introduced themselves as Leviste’s representatives and were tasked with preparing the “script” or fabricated statements targeting Recto.

The talent manager also claimed that Leviste financed the alleged plot.

Those implicated have denied the allegations.