Department of Transportation (DOTr) Assistant Secretary Irish “IC” Calaguas welcomed Executive Secretary Recto during his visit to the area, citing that this will be the first underground railway station in the Philippines directly connected to Clark International Airport.

The Clark Station is part of the 35-station NSCR line stretching from Clark to Laguna, and will provide seamless rail connectivity closer to air travelers, commuters, and communities across Luzon.

The North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Clark Station is an under-construction elevated railway terminal located in Mabalacat, Pampanga, adjacent to SM City Clark. Designed to connect directly with an intermodal transport terminal at SM City Clark for smooth transfers between trains, buses, and other public vehicles.

Partial or full northern section operations are slated to begin around 2027 to the late 2020s/early 2030s. You can view structural layouts via the NSCR Map Guide or check general updates on the NSCR Stations Guide.