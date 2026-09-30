The foreign national is facing deportation proceedings on grounds of undesirability under Section 3 of Operations Order No. SBM-2014-048, based on allegations that he insulted or disparaged the Filipino people and engaged in publicly abusive, racist and derogatory conduct allegedly prejudicial to public interest, safety and order.

He is likewise facing immigration charges for allegedly causing a disturbance in a commercial establishment, disrupting public peace and harassing local citizens.

The BI also found that the subject allegedly failed to comply with Section 5 of Republic Act No. 562, or the Alien Registration Act of 1950, by failing to notify the Bureau in writing of a change in his registered address, as required under existing immigration regulations.

Following his arrest, the subject was turned over to the BI Warden’s Facility in Bicutan, Taguig City, where he will remain pending the resolution of his deportation proceedings.

Viado reminded foreign nationals residing in or visiting the Philippines to respect Filipinos, observe Philippine laws and maintain peaceful relations with local communities.

“The Philippines welcomes foreign nationals who respect our people and our laws. But our hospitality must never be mistaken for permission to insult, harass, or demean Filipinos. Those who violate our immigration laws and disrupt public order will face appropriate action from the Bureau of Immigration, in accordance with law and due process,” Viado said.

The BI reminded foreign nationals to comply with Philippine immigration laws and keep their registration records accurate and updated, including promptly reporting any change of residence.

The Bureau emphasized that the deportation proceedings remain ongoing and that the case will be resolved in accordance with law and due process, with the subject afforded the opportunity to be heard.