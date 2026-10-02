Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida said the system forms part of the department’s effort to modernize public services and improve transparency and accountability.

“The Memorandum of Agreement we are signing today is more than a mechanism for making government transactions faster and more convenient. It represents a broader commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity in the operations of the people we serve,” Vida said in a message delivered by Justice Undersecretary Majken Anika Gran-Ong.

LandBank Executive Vice President Alan Bornas said the bank would continue supporting the DOJ’s digital transformation through financial technology solutions.

Under the system, clients may generate and scan QR codes for transactions using mobile banking or e-wallet applications, with payments automatically credited to the DOJ.

LandBank also said users may open accounts using a physical Philippine Identification System card or electronic PhilSys ID.