NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Thursday that Gracioso is receiving limited protection after approaching the bureau to offer his testimony.

“Right now we are giving him protection but minimal because he does not want also,” Matibag said in a television interview.

Gracioso, a former security aide of Velasco, has alleged that he delivered suitcases containing cash to Vice President Sara Duterte, former President Duterte and Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte. The NBI has said the claims remain under investigation, while Vice President Duterte and Velasco’s camp have denied the allegations.

Matibag said Gracioso was brought to the NBI in June by Fr. Flaviano Villanueva after allegedly confiding in the priest about his activities.

Gracioso underwent an initial polygraph examination, which Matibag said yielded a 99 percent “truthfulness” rating. The NBI, however, earlier clarified that the first test covered Gracioso’s identity and relationships with people he named, not the specific cash delivery allegations in his affidavit.

He underwent another polygraph test on 30 September based on his full affidavit, Matibag said, with the examination lasting several hours. Results had yet to be released.

Matibag stressed that the bureau was not automatically accepting Gracioso’s account as true.

“Hindi naman po namin sinasabi na tinatanggap na natin lahat ng sinabi nito. Hindi rin naman natin pwede sabihin ‘wag natin pansinin ‘yan because that is our obligation to the people,” he said.

The NBI is also verifying Gracioso’s claim that properties were acquired to store cash.

Matibag said the bureau had searched properties in Valle Verde 2, Pasig City, on 24 August after receiving separate intelligence about alleged illegal firearms.

The NBI said it did not initially know that the properties were linked to the Velascos because they were registered under other names. Matibag said Rowena Velasco met agents during the implementation of the search warrants and identified the properties as belonging to the family.

No firearms were recovered, although authorities said they found magazines, ammunition or shell casings and identification cards belonging to security personnel.