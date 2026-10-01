“Stand for integrity. Let us serve our people well,” said Leonen, adding, “To remain silent in the face of corruption is to become complicit in injustice.”

Under the memorandum, the Supreme Court has ordered all courts nationwide to inform litigants and court personnel about a dedicated email where they can report actionable information on alleged graft and corruption involving justices, judges and court employees.

Under the order, all Regional Court Managers and appellate, first- and second-level courts must inform litigants and court personnel of the Judiciary Integrity Email, [integrity@judiciary.gov.ph], established under Memorandum Order No. 72-2024.

The memorandum stated that justices, judges, litigants and court personnel should report incidents and other actionable information requiring investigation involving violations of graft and corruption laws and the 2025 Code of Judicial Conduct and Accountability.

The order covers, among others, alleged improper communications between litigants and judges or justices, as well as demands or offers of bribes involving money, gifts or favors in exchange for court processes or actions.

Likewise, it covers attempts to obtain inside information on the progress of cases, including the identity of the ponente in appellate courts and the SC, as well as persons claiming to have influence over court officials.

The court stressed that reports submitted through the integrity email must contain specific and actionable facts that would provide a sufficient basis for the court to act.

Also, the SC encouraged those with information to provide more relevant and concrete information as they can safely disclose to allow the court to conduct its own inquiry, fact-finding or investigation.

Leonen added that corruption benefits the powerful or wealthy and weakens the judiciary’s ability to serve poor and disadvantaged Filipinos.

The 2025 Code of Judicial Conduct and Accountability (CJCA), approved under A.M. No. 25-04-04-SC, is built on the foundational principles of independence, fidelity, impartiality, propriety, equality, competence, diligence, and accountability.

It replaces the older 2004 framework to address modern-day challenges like social media, artificial intelligence, and heightened public scrutiny.

The key provisions and structural safeguards of the 2025 CJCA include: an absolute ban on ex parte communications & private meetings as judges are strictly prohibited from communicating in any form, platform, or medium with a litigant, lawyer, or interested party regarding a pending case outside of official court proceedings.

Section 7 of the CJCA explicitly prohibits private meetings between judges and lawyers or litigants to discuss any potential, current, or terminated interest in a case.