

“In perjury, where deliberate falsity constitutes the very essence of the offense, the prosecutor must exercise sound discretion and ensure that the criminal process is not employed as a substitute for resolving factual controversies,” it added.



Madriaga, who has described himself as a former intelligence operative and campaign operator linked to Duterte, made allegations concerning the vice president’s campaign operations and alleged handling of money. His November 2025 affidavit was later cited in impeachment complaints against Duterte.



Duterte filed her first perjury complaint against Madriaga with the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office on 4 March, accusing him of lying about alleged links to illegal campaign funding and cash deliveries.



She subsequently filed a second perjury complaint on 17 August over statements in Madriaga’s supplemental affidavit dated 11 April. Her lawyer, Paolo Panelo Jr., said the second complaint was supported by Duterte’s sworn testimony, 12 corroborating witnesses and government records, among other evidence.



Panelo later said Duterte’s camp wanted the two complaints consolidated because the allegations and evidence were related.



DAILY TRIBUNE reached out to both camp for comment on the prosecutor’s recommendation.