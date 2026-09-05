“Requirement kasi ’yun sa bail. Wala naman special treatment na binigay sa ating Vice President. She had to go through the same process,” Lim told reporters.

Lim said the photographs submitted were provided by Duterte herself and were not police mugshots.

“Again, the Vice President voluntarily appeared before the court that issued the warrant. So there was no need for her to be arrested,” he said.

To recall, the criminal case arose from Duterte’s remarks during a November 2024 online news conference, when she said she had spoken to an assassin and instructed him to kill Marcos, his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she herself were killed.

“Do not worry about my security because I already spoke to someone. I said, ‘If I am killed, kill BBM, Liza Araneta, and Martin Romualdez.’ No joke, no joke,” Duterte said.

The Department of Justice filed three counts of grave threats against the Vice President. Duterte’s camp had earlier sought to have the case quashed and asked the court to defer the issuance of an arrest warrant while it challenged the proceedings on jurisdictional grounds.

‘I DO NOT FEEL SAFE’

Before appearing in court, Duterte said that she feared for her life and the safety of her children, claiming she had documented threats and harassment against her since 2023.

“I do not feel safe. Pakiramdam ko papatayin nila ako,” she said in a statement.

Duterte also claimed that she had documented threats and harassment against her since 2023 and that police went to where her children were staying even after she had left to attend court.

“Umalis na nga ako kung nasaan mga anak ko para pumunta sa korte pero pumunta pa rin ang pulis,” she said.

In a conversation with her counsels, Duterte questioned who would be held responsible if she died while in custody.

“Sinong mananagot kapag namatay akong mamayang gabi?” she asked.

When told that the police and judge could be held accountable, Duterte replied that they would simply “maghugas kamay” or wash their hands of responsibility.

“I do not feel safe. At all. Kahit anong gawin ko,” she said.

Lim, meanwhile, said he would first review Duterte’s statements concerning the alleged harassment of her child and mother by police before deciding whether to take legal action.

The lawyer said he only learned about the alleged incident on Saturday morning, following the issuance of the arrest warrant.

‘POLITICAL HARASSMENT’

Davao City 2nd District Rep. Omar Duterte, the Vice President’s nephew, described the arrest warrant as a “clear act of political harassment” and accused the government of using its power to silence political opponents.

“As a public servant and as someone who cares deeply about our nation, my heart breaks to see what is happening to our country today,” Omar said in a statement.

He compared his sister’s case with the legal troubles faced by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Nakita na natin ang ganitong pamamaraan noon. Ginawa na nila ito kay PRRD, kay Tatay Digong. Ginamit nila ang kapangyarihan at ang batas para siraan at gipitin siya,” he said.

“This is no longer just about Vice President Sara Duterte. This is about our dignity as a nation and the safety of every single family in our country,” the younger Duterte added.

The criminal case is separate from the impeachment proceedings against Sara Duterte, which are being heard by the Senate sitting as an impeachment court. A conviction in the impeachment case could remove her from office, while the criminal case could proceed independently.