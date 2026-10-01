A 41-year-old registered nurse was arrested in Taguig City after allegedly firing a .45-caliber pistol during a confrontation with a resident in Barangay Cembo on Wednesday, police said.



The Southern Police District (SPD) identified the suspect only as alias “Benson Remo,” a resident of the barangay. He is facing complaints for attempted murder and violation of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.



Police said the incident stemmed from a dispute after the victim was told that his nephew’s motorcycle had allegedly been deliberately toppled.



The victim went to check on the motorcycle and later returned after being informed that the suspect had come back to the area and was allegedly shouting.



An argument followed when the victim tried to talk to the suspect, police said. The suspect allegedly went back to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm and fired it during the confrontation.



The victim was injured in the right foot by cement debris during the incident, according to police. The suspect then allegedly fled in his vehicle while carrying the firearm.



Personnel of Sub-Station 11 of the Taguig City Police Station were conducting patrols nearby when they received the report and responded to the area.



Police subsequently arrested the suspect and recovered a .45-caliber pistol allegedly used in the incident.



The suspect was brought to the Barangay Outpost in Cembo before the case was turned over to the Investigation and Detective Management Section of the Taguig City Police Station for further investigation and filing of appropriate charges.