“Finally… date night with Dad,” KC wrote as she shared moments from their get-together.

More than the meal itself, KC treasured the conversations they had during the evening. She expressed how much she had missed spending time with Pangilinan, particularly the wisdom and guidance she receives from him, describing their talks as a source of valuable life advice.

Pangilinan married KC’s mother, Megastar Sharon Cuneta, in 1996 and has long shared a warm relationship with KC, who is Sharon’s daughter with actor Gabby Concepcion.

KC also took the occasion to celebrate another important moment for her family as she congratulated her mother on the premiere of “Honor Thy Mother,” the Prime Video series headlined by Cuneta alongside Barbie Forteza.

The simple dinner offered followers a touching look at KC and Pangilinan’s enduring bond—a relationship built not merely on family ties, but also on years of affection, respect and conversations that KC clearly holds close to her heart.