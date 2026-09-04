The incident generated considerable attention online, with netizens turning the unusual connection among the three personalities into memes and social media commentary. Sharon acknowledged seeing some of the posts, but chose not to reveal how she personally reacted to them.

When Boy Abunda asked whether the situation made her laugh or become angry, her answer was brief and unmistakable.

“No comment,” Sharon said.

She later explained why she would rather leave the matter between the two senators instead of adding another layer to the controversy.

“Gano’n na lang, ‘Uy, ex ko. Uy, husband ko.’ Tapos na. It stops there,” she said.

For Sharon, whatever political differences exist between Kiko and Robin have nothing to do with her past relationship or present marriage.

“I don’t wanna comment, ’cause sa amin it’s a non-issue,” she stressed.

The Senate confrontation happened in May during deliberations connected to discussions surrounding the International Criminal Court and Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

Tension rose after Pangilinan sought to have manifestations on the matter referred to the Senate Committee on Rules so the chamber could proceed with its other business. When Padilla attempted to interject, Pangilinan insisted that he still had the floor.

The disagreement continued beyond the initial exchange. Padilla questioned whether raising one’s voice at a fellow senator was appropriate and declined Pangilinan’s attempt at a handshake during a break. He also raised the possibility of bringing the matter before the Senate ethics committee unless Pangilinan apologized on record.

But while their encounter became political news—and inevitably attracted showbiz interest because of Sharon’s connection to both men—the veteran actress and singer made it clear she would not turn the episode into a personal drama.

Her response also reflected the position she expressed elsewhere in her interview: politics may surround her because of her husband, but she remains protective of the life and career she has built in entertainment.

Rather than fueling speculation about how she felt watching her husband and former boyfriend face off, Sharon drew a clear boundary.

For the Megastar, Kiko is her husband, Robin belongs to a chapter from her past, and their work as senators is ultimately their own.

And on an issue that could easily provide endless material for showbiz headlines, Sharon appeared determined to have the final word by saying very little at all: “It’s a non-issue.”