The consecutive victories mark a milestone for France in the competition, becoming the first country to secure back-to-back Manhunt International titles.

Palmerini faced a strong international field, with India, Puerto Rico, Nigeria and Vietnam eventually joining France in the final five. Nipun Singh of India came closest to the crown as first runner-up, while Lucas Diaz of Puerto Rico finished as second runner-up.

Beyond celebrating Palmerini’s individual achievement, the result reinforces France’s growing reputation in the international male modeling and pageant scene. Taking over the title from a fellow French winner also creates a rare moment in which the Manhunt International crown remains with the same country for another year.

The final results of Manhunt International 2026 are:

Manhunt International 2026: Dylan Palmerini — France

1st runner-up: Nipun Singh — India

2nd runner-up: Lucas Diaz — Puerto Rico

3rd runner-up: Samuel Ayeloja — Nigeria

4th runner-up: Trần Tiến Dũng — Vietnam

With Palmerini succeeding Renaud, France leaves the 2026 competition with more than another title—it now owns a historic first in Manhunt International’s record books.