France has strengthened its presence on the international male pageant stage after Dylan Palmerini emerged as Manhunt International 2026, giving his country a remarkable second consecutive championship.
Palmerini captured the top honor during the 24th edition of Manhunt International, staged at The Forum Ballroom in Colombo, Sri Lanka. His victory follows the 2025 triumph of fellow Frenchman Adonis Renaud.
The consecutive victories mark a milestone for France in the competition, becoming the first country to secure back-to-back Manhunt International titles.
Palmerini faced a strong international field, with India, Puerto Rico, Nigeria and Vietnam eventually joining France in the final five. Nipun Singh of India came closest to the crown as first runner-up, while Lucas Diaz of Puerto Rico finished as second runner-up.
Beyond celebrating Palmerini’s individual achievement, the result reinforces France’s growing reputation in the international male modeling and pageant scene. Taking over the title from a fellow French winner also creates a rare moment in which the Manhunt International crown remains with the same country for another year.
The final results of Manhunt International 2026 are:
Manhunt International 2026: Dylan Palmerini — France
1st runner-up: Nipun Singh — India
2nd runner-up: Lucas Diaz — Puerto Rico
3rd runner-up: Samuel Ayeloja — Nigeria
4th runner-up: Trần Tiến Dũng — Vietnam
With Palmerini succeeding Renaud, France leaves the 2026 competition with more than another title—it now owns a historic first in Manhunt International’s record books.