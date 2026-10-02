CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Department of Tourism in Northern Mindanao is set to inspect proposed sites in Iligan City and Lanao del Norte for the second volume of the region’s Historical Trail.

The office of Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez is working with DOT Northern Mindanao Regional Director May Unchuan to document, promote and preserve the region’s historical heritage.

The next leg will feature cultural and historical landmarks in Iligan City and Lanao del Norte.

In Iligan, proposed sites include City Hall, the Iligan City Ethnic Center and Museum, St. Michael’s Cathedral, the Benjamin B. Andrada Building and Spanish cannons at Iligan City Central School, the National Steel Corp. sculpture, Macaraeg-Macapagal Ancestral House and Maria Cristina Falls and the Agus Hydroelectric Complex.

Lanao del Norte sites include the provincial capitol and museum, Panguil Bay Bridge, Fort Almonte Ruins and the Wooden Cross.

The Panguil Bay Bridge, which links Tubod and Tangub City, cut travel time from about two to 2.5 hours to around seven minutes.

The bridge also received the 2024 Excellent Structure Award in Korea from the Korean Institute of Bridge and Structural Engineers.

Volume II of the Historical Trail is targeted for publication this year.