A combination of challenge-event victories and judges’ selections will determine who survives the opening cut. Winners of Beauty With a Purpose, Multimedia, Head-to-Head, Top Model and People’s Choice can secure important advantages, while the remaining positions will be completed through the judges’ choices.

Talent and Sports winners will also earn places in the Top 40 regardless of which continental group they represent.

Competition becomes tighter with the selection of the Top 20.

Five contestants will automatically move forward through fast-track achievements. Two slots are reserved for Beauty With a Purpose, while the winners of Multimedia, Head-to-Head and Top Model will each receive one automatic position.

The judges will then select 15 additional contestants to complete the Top 20, with the final lineup structured to include five representatives from each continental region.

From there, only 12 women will remain.

The Top 12 will consist of two judges’ selections from Beauty With a Purpose, two from Africa, two from the Americas and Caribbean, two from Asia and Oceania, and two from Europe. Another two contestants will advance through the People’s Choice public vote.

The competition will then narrow dramatically to a Top 6.

At this stage, one representative will emerge from each of the four continental groups. The Beauty With a Purpose winner and People’s Choice winner will complete the six finalists.

Those six women will ultimately compete for the pageant’s three highest honors: Miss World 2026, first runner-up and second runner-up.

For the Philippines, the new format provides Asia Rose Simpson with several possible routes deeper into the competition as she seeks to become the country’s second Miss World titleholder.

The Philippines first captured the blue crown through Megan Young in 2013.

With fast-track events, continental selections, judging and public voting all playing roles in determining the finalists, Miss World 2026 promises a multi-stage race where performances throughout the competition could prove just as crucial as finals night.