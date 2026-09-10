(It is disheartening that the same old scene seems to keep recurring: When a government official faces an arrest warrant, they suddenly fall ill and need to be taken to a hospital.)

“At kung maaari, manatili roon. Kung hindi man, house arrest. Para lamang hindi makulong,” the prelate added.

(And, if possible, they remain there. Otherwise, they seek house arrest, all to avoid detention.)

Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez was recently confined at Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan City after the Sandiganbayan issued a warrant for his arrest on plunder charges related to the flood control scandal.

His lawyers have filed a motion asking the anti-graft court to allow him to remain confined at the hospital.

“Hindi ko hinuhusgahan ang tunay na may karamdaman. Ang maysakit ay dapat gamutin at alagaan. Ngunit kung ang pagkakasakit ay ginagamit lamang upang takasan ang pananagutan sa batas, hindi na ito simpleng usapin ng kalusugan. Ito ay usapin ng integridad, katarungan, at konsensya,” Santos said.

(I do not judge those who are genuinely ill. The sick should be treated and cared for. But when illness is used merely to escape accountability under the law, it is no longer simply a health issue. It becomes a matter of integrity, justice and conscience.)

The bishop said billions of pesos in public funds had been pocketed by a few individuals through the flood control scandal.

He said the money could have been used to build better schools, provide treatment for patients who could not afford it and help families escape poverty.

Santos urged the public not to allow corruption to prevail and to elect leaders who possess a sense of shame, a conscience and fear of God.

He also reminded public officials that their positions are not privileges to be used for personal enrichment but responsibilities to serve the people.