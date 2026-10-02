The Commission on Elections is considering postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections by up to 30 days if the Supreme Court stops the implementation of the law moving the polls to 2028.
Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia said Friday that the poll body may invoke its authority to postpone elections if the high court issues an order against Republic Act 12326.
RA 12326 moved the next regular BSKE from November 2026 to November 2028. The Supreme Court has ordered the Office of the President, Congress and Comelec to comment on a petition challenging the law.
“Kung sakali naman pong may lumabas na kung ano man sa Korte Suprema, kami po ay may kapangyarihan naman na pupwede namin ma-invoke,” Garcia said.
He said postponing the polls within 30 days would give Comelec more time to restart preparations that were halted after the new law took effect.
Garcia said preparations such as the training of teachers and deployment of election materials to distant areas in the Visayas and Mindanao had already been suspended.
Comelec had earlier stopped preparations for the 2 November polls after RA 12326 was enacted.
Garcia said continuing to spend public funds on elections no longer scheduled under existing law could expose election officials to possible liability.
Comelec is expected to submit its comment to the Supreme Court on Monday, 5 October.
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