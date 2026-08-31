(Let’s sit and talk. Let’s listen. Speak with honesty. Scrutinize the truth. And let’s face each other peacefully and pursue a just path in solving the problem.)

“Ang simbahan ay handang tumulong sa prosesong ito–hindi upang palitan ang pamahalaan o ang hukuman, kundi upang maging tulay kung saan may pagkakahati at hidwaan,” he added.

(The church is ready to help in this process, not to replace the government or the courts, but to be a bridge where there is division and animosity.)

The bishop issued the appeal following the arrest of protesters in Kasibu, Nueva Vizcaya, who opposed mining exploration activities being conducted by North Luzon Mineral Resources.

Mangalinao urged the government to intervene to prevent the dispute from escalating.

“Maglaan po tayo ng tunay na puwang para sa dayalogo. Huwag nating hayaan lumalim ang alitan dahil lamang nahihirapan ang mga mahihirap na maiparinig ang kanilang mga hinaing,” he said.

(Provide genuine space for dialogue. Let us not allow the conflict to deepen simply because the poor have difficulty making their grievances heard.)

The bishop also urged police to exercise their authority with care and restraint and to respect the dignity of every person.

He called on the mining company to listen to residents affected by its exploration activities.

Mangalinao said that while the company may have the legal authority to conduct exploration, it should also work to secure the acceptance of affected communities.

He likewise appealed to protesters to reject violence and keep their demonstrations peaceful.

“Ipagtanggol natin ang kalikasan nang hindi winawasak ang pagkakaisa ng komunidad. Ipagtanggol natin ang ating mga karapatan nang hindi nilalabag ang karapatan ng iba. Hanapin natin ang katarungan nang hindi iniiwan ang kapayapaan,” Mangalinao said.

(Let’s defend the environment without destroying the unity of the community. Let’s defend our rights without violating the rights of others. Let’s find justice without leaving peace behind.)