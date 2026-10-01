“Based on the foregoing, the result of the examination is no deception indicated (NDI) as to the subject’s statements in his Sworn Affidavit dated September 14, 2026,” the report said.

Gracioso underwent the second examination on 30 September as the NBI continues to investigate allegations in his affidavit.

He has claimed that while serving as a security aide to former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, he delivered bags or suitcases containing cash to members of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s family upon Velasco’s instructions.

The allegations have been denied by personalities named in Gracioso’s account, while the NBI has repeatedly said it is still validating his claims.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag earlier said Gracioso had also undergone a first polygraph examination in June.

The bureau later clarified that the initial examination covered matters such as Gracioso’s identity and relationships with people he named, rather than independently establishing the truth of the specific cash delivery allegations.

Gracioso’s second polygraph examination lasted about three hours, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on 30 September.

Matibag has stressed that the NBI will continue to verify Gracioso’s statements through other evidence and investigative methods.