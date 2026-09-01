(That is why we must continue to demand truth, transparency and accountability.)

“Ang mga responsable sa korapsiyon ay dapat agarang imbestigahan at mapanagot sa ilalim ng nararapat na proseso ng batas,” he added.

(Those responsible for corruption should immediately be investigated and held accountable through due process of law.)

Mesiona lamented that Filipinos had suffered while billions of pesos reportedly intended for flood control and disaster risk reduction were lost to alleged corruption.

“Bilyun-bilyong pisong iniulat na nawala dahil sa pangungurakot, mga pondong inilaan sana para sa mga proyektong pangkontrol ng baha at pagbabawas ng panganib sa sakuna,” the bishop said.

(Billions of pesos were reportedly lost to corruption, funds that were supposed to be allocated for flood control and disaster risk reduction projects.)

Mesiona cited the severe flooding that recently submerged many areas of the country and displaced families.

“May mga pamilyang nawalan ng tahanan; may iba namang nawalan ng kabuhayan; at higit na masakit, may mga nawalan ng kanilang mga mahal sa buhay,” he said.

(Some families lost their homes; others lost their livelihoods; and, most painfully, some lost their loved ones.)

The bishop stressed that corruption should not be understood solely as the theft of government funds.

He said it could also take the form of negligence, abuse, illegal logging and burning of trees, irresponsible mining, improper waste disposal and other practices that place personal interests ahead of the common good and the environment.

“Huwag nating kalimutan na ang daigdig at ang mga likas na yaman nito ay hindi eksklusibong pag-aari ng mga indibidwal, korporasyon, o maging ng pamahalaan,” Mesiona said.

(Let us not forget that the Earth and its natural resources do not belong exclusively to individuals, corporations or even the government.)