Marylou Cocal, 60, has worked as a janitress at the mall for 22 years under Dimensional Services Corp. Her income helped support her family and finance the college education of her two daughters.

Over more than two decades, Cocal also formed close relationships with colleagues who became part of her support system.

Elizabeth Balager, 62, works as a stylist and front desk coordinator at Amave salon.

Balager said staying employed allows her to remain physically active, interact with customers and earn her own income while doing work she finds fulfilling.

Their experiences show how businesses can retain experienced older workers who want to remain economically and socially active.