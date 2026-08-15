BAGUIO CITY — Fifty residents affected by massive soil erosion in Purok 2, Guisad Sur, Baguio City, received aid from SM City Baguio through its Operation “Tulong Express” program following continuous heavy rainfall in the city.

The landslide displaced several families, creating an urgent need for relief supplies in the community.

The shopping mall distributed essential goods to help cover the immediate basic needs of affected residents as they recover from the incident.