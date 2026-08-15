BAGUIO CITY — Fifty residents affected by massive soil erosion in Purok 2, Guisad Sur, Baguio City, received aid from SM City Baguio through its Operation “Tulong Express” program following continuous heavy rainfall in the city.
The landslide displaced several families, creating an urgent need for relief supplies in the community.
The shopping mall distributed essential goods to help cover the immediate basic needs of affected residents as they recover from the incident.
Dan Cayabyab, one of the evacuees, expressed appreciation on behalf of the displaced families for the assistance received during the relief distribution.
The relief effort highlights community support during weather-related disasters. Operation “Tulong Express” serves as the corporate social responsibility arm of SM, delivering targeted aid to communities affected by natural calamities.
With heavy rains expected to persist in the region, local authorities urged residents, especially those in high-risk areas, to remain alert and monitor official safety advisories.