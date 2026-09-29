Guia led the unveiling of the mandala at the park’s Tagitab Amphitheater, marking the culmination of years of work and support from local partners.

Her bid for the world record faced several setbacks. After two earlier attempts, Guia received institutional support in July 2024 through the Social Innovation Laboratory and Business Inclusion Technology Business Incubator at the University of the Philippines Baguio.

A month later, Guia suffered a stroke but continued working toward completing the project and securing Guinness recognition.

She credited UP Baguio’s incubation program, the Abiakak family business, Francis Bautista of Manna Wellness, her husband Philip Guia and daughter Danielli Guia for supporting the project.

Mt. Camisong President Oliver Samala thanked Guia for placing the artwork on permanent display at the forest park.

The unveiling was also attended by Mt. Camisong Chairperson Ludette Querubin, Department of Tourism Cordillera Regional Director Jovi Ganongan, Baguio City Councilor Betty Tabanda and Itogon municipal representative Tayubo Palangdan.