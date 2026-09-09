Sisic earned the Miss Austria title in 2024. With no succeeding edition of the national competition held after her victory, she remained the reigning titleholder at the time of her death.

Beyond her life in pageantry, Sisic had faced serious health challenges from an early age. Austrian media reported that she was born with a heart valve condition and underwent seven heart operations over the years, including a procedure last winter.

She had previously used social media to speak openly about her medical journey. In 2024, Sisic expressed her appreciation for the doctors and specialists who had cared for her throughout her life. She also reflected on surviving difficult periods, finding fulfillment despite her circumstances and refusing to give up when confronted with adversity.

Her story gave another dimension to her reign as Miss Austria, showing a young woman whose journey extended far beyond the glamour of a crown. Her experiences with repeated surgeries became part of a personal narrative defined by perseverance and gratitude.

The specific cause of Sisic’s death has not been publicly disclosed.

Reports circulating in the pageant community also indicated that Sisic had been expected to represent Austria at Miss Universe 2026. Following her death, no replacement delegate has been announced, leaving Austria without a representative for the competition as of this writing.

Sisic’s passing brings an unexpectedly early end to the life of a beauty queen who had already endured extraordinary challenges by the age of 22. She leaves behind not only the Miss Austria crown but also the memory of a young woman who embraced opportunities and continued moving forward despite years of medical struggles.