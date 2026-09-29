This was one percent lower than the 3,330 cases reported from 13 to 26 August.

Despite the decline, the DOH said 11,965 cases had been recorded nationwide as of 9 September, 46 percent higher than the 8,189 cases during the same period last year.

The cumulative case fatality rate, however, fell to 5.08 percent from 10.53 percent in 2025.

The DOH advised people exposed to floodwater to seek medical attention immediately even if they have no symptoms.

As of 28 September, the department said it had distributed 1,677,300 doxycycline capsules to various Centers for Health Development for leptospirosis prevention and treatment.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection that can be contracted through floodwater, soil or food contaminated by the urine of infected animals such as rats, dogs and pigs.