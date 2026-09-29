McCoy de Leon has expressed his heartfelt gratitude after earning a Best Actor nomination at the 74th FAMAS Awards for his performance in In Thy Name.

For McCoy, being recognized for a role he poured his time, heart, and dedication into is already a meaningful achievement. The actor shared that the nomination serves as another reminder of why he continues to love his craft.

“Isang malaking karangalan ang magkaroon ng nominasyon na ganito. Bilang isang actor, iba yung pakiramdam na makita mong nabibigyan ng halaga ang puso, oras, at dedikasyong inilalagay mo sa karakter na ginagampanan mo,” McCoy wrote.

He added that beyond the recognition, the nomination has strengthened his passion for acting.

“Higit pa sa pagkilala, isa itong paalala kung bakit ko pinili at patuloy na minamahal ang pag-arte,” he said.

McCoy also thanked FAMAS for the recognition before ending his message with a simple expression of faith: “Thank you Lord!”

The actor is nominated alongside Jericho Rosales for Quezon, Piolo Pascual for Manila’s Finest, Earl Jonathan Amaba for I’mPerfect, and Carlo Aquino for Bar Boys After School.

The 74th FAMAS Awards is scheduled to take place on October 27, 2026, at The Manila Hotel.