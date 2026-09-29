Celine Dion kicked off Paris Fashion Week in style on Monday, stepping onto the catwalk beneath the Eiffel Tower and belting out "I'm Alive" to a delighted crowd in a surprise performance.

The Canadian superstar took to the runway at the end of L'Oreal's annual show, emerging in a sleek black gown to rapturous applause at one of the fashion calendar's most glamorous openings.

Smiling with her hair loose, the singer performed her 2002 hit before being joined by a star-studded cast of L'Oreal ambassadors including Viola Davis, Simone Ashley, Aja Naomi King and Eva Longoria.